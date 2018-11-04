Wedbush Upgrades ANSYS (ANSS) to “Outperform”

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $184.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANSS. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $155.28 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $190.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $657,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $47,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,350 shares of company stock worth $8,631,756 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,507,000 after purchasing an additional 997,328 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 772,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 755,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 744,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

