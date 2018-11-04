Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.20 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,165 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Moody’s worth $34,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Shares of MCO opened at $149.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

In other news, CFO Linda Huber bought 915 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.