Welch Group LLC Buys 18,421 Shares of Unilever N.V. (UL)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 60.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $137,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 445,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $58.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

