Welch Group LLC Has $27.77 Million Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co makes up about 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $27,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 550,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 328,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after buying an additional 119,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $74.67 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 9,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $654,745.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,249.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 12,667 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $911,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,356.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,252 shares of company stock worth $2,944,259. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

