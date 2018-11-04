Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 3,365 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,437 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $430,727,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,119,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.54.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 2,648 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.39, for a total transaction of $392,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,088,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,416,282 shares of company stock worth $603,782,983 in the last 90 days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $150.35 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $139.03 and a one year high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $436.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

