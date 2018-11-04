Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holdings Cut by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 3.4% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $25,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,809,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,220,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,583,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,583 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $53.61 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $261.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

