Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (HYI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.86

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 2059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the second quarter worth about $2,220,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 13.5% during the second quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 812,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 8.3% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 917,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 70,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 18.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 40,359 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment fund. It provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed income portfolio with a limited term structure. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

