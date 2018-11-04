Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAB. B. Riley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.73.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $85.15. 1,272,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling sold 8,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $874,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $680,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,562,320. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.