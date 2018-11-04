Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of WPRT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 317,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 330,047 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.