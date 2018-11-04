WestRock Co (WRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.70.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WestRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WestRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 65.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

