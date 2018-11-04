Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.03

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.11, with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $377.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,725,000 after acquiring an additional 89,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

