WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.75. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 86.68% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 252,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.