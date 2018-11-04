Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Bonds Trading 1% Higher Analyst

An issue of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) bonds rose 1% against their face value during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $54.00. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.25% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $101.53 and were trading at $101.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $686,679.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $435,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,181 shares of company stock worth $1,236,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 669.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $12,026,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 63.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

