Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.41.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:WLL opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.02.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $114,365.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $686,679.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,658. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 79.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,203,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $696,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,141 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,482,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,219,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,052,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 109.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 420,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.