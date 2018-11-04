William Hill (WMH) PT Raised to GBX 304

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 304 ($3.97) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the gambling company’s stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on William Hill from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on William Hill from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. William Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 311.73 ($4.07).

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of WMH stock opened at GBX 221.10 ($2.89) on Friday. William Hill has a one year low of GBX 239.10 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

William Hill (LON:WMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The gambling company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) by GBX (4.40) (($0.06)).

In other news, insider Ruth Prior bought 38,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,614.84 ($131,471.11).

About William Hill

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.