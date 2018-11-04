Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.12-10.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.60. Willis Towers Watson also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $10.12-10.32 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $152.39 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.83.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $268,589.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,473.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

