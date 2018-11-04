WPT Industrial REIT (WIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect WPT Industrial REIT to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$28.83 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE WIR opened at C$13.02 on Friday. WPT Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$13.02 and a one year high of C$13.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

WPT Industrial REIT Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

