WSFS Financial (WSFS) and Old National Bancorp (ONB) Head-To-Head Review

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WSFS Financial pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 23.83% 14.37% 1.53% Old National Bancorp 16.12% 8.24% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WSFS Financial and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Old National Bancorp 0 8 2 0 2.20

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus price target of $59.20, indicating a potential upside of 38.64%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.11, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Given WSFS Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $379.37 million 3.58 $50.24 million $2.56 16.68 Old National Bancorp $678.72 million 4.11 $95.72 million $1.10 16.63

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Old National Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and other related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of February 27, 2018, it operated 76 offices, including 46 in Delaware, 28 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

