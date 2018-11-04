W&T Offshore (WTI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. KLR Group restated a sell rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $10.75 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.58.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of WTI stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.74.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $2,675,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.