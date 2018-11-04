Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.46 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,492,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,368,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners set a $146.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $187.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.