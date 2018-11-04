Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Lowers Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,661 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 553,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vail Resorts by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.68 and a 1 year high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.48%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

