Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 2,814 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CMS Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Argus raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NYSE:CMS opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $51.91.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $138,615.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $198,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,861 shares of company stock valued at $386,145. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

