XTRABYTES Market Capitalization Achieves $15.49 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $15.49 million and approximately $29,682.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00150493 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00256465 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020923 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.17 or 0.10304258 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00051318 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.