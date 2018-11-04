Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter.

AUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 349,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 124,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 43,139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 579,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 44,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUY opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

