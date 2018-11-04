Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing. It offers coal products for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; and manufactures coal chemicals, including methanol, as well as engages in potash mineral exploration activities.

