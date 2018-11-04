Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $121.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 25.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 113.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.