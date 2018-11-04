Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.56. Bancorpsouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

BXS traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 860,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

