Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Aluminum Co (CENX) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2018

Analysts expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Century Aluminum reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 292.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.09 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. 2,805,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,163. The firm has a market cap of $852.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.17. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Jarl Berntzen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

