Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) to Announce -$0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.80). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million.

A number of research firms have commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 80,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,497,823.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,143 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,266 shares of company stock worth $16,495,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Sandia Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 563,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

