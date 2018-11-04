Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). TPI Composites reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 108.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 270,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,847. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $896.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.13.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 223,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $6,374,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Lp sold 87,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,681,060 shares of company stock worth $73,036,836. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 155.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

