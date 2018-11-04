Zacks: Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.31). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 155.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 89.78% and a negative net margin of 119.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,062. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $260.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.28. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 59.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 305.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 206,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 188.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

