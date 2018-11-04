Zacks: Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on American Equity Investment Life and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.02. 477,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,286. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,339,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,434,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 71,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

