Zacks: Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (ONB) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $19.90 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 599,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,816,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 826.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 428,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,035,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,862,000 after purchasing an additional 317,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 706,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 264,995 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

