Zacks: Analysts Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $60,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $43,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $380,601 over the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,925. The firm has a market cap of $624.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

