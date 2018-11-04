Zacks: Analysts Expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) will report $53.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.23 million and the lowest is $53.20 million. Re/Max reported sales of $49.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year sales of $214.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.47 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $229.14 million, with estimates ranging from $227.80 million to $230.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 94.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMAX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Re/Max in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $623.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $61.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 121,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

