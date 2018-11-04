Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArQule’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.01. ArQule reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARQL shares. ValuEngine cut ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $408.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.63. ArQule has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

