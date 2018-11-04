Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Corp (CBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) to announce sales of $846.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $867.00 million and the lowest is $812.79 million. Cabot posted sales of $723.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.59 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 17.41%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other Cabot news, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,267,044.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $879,902.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,669.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 943.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 591,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,929. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cabot has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $68.63.

Cabot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

