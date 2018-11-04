Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report sales of $3.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.56 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $2.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $910,000.00 to $4.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.27 million, with estimates ranging from $36.70 million to $68.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Insmed and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis purchased 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $249,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,827.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steinar J. Engelsen purchased 16,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $253,982.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,785 shares of company stock valued at $551,522. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Insmed has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

