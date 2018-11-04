Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Loews Co. (L) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Loews Co. (NYSE:L) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loews’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.01. Loews posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Loews will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Loews.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

NYSE:L traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 1,699,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $106,985.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 71.1% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,065,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 442,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Loews by 29.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,048,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 241,224 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $11,471,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $10,573,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1,855.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 207,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

