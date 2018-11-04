Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCRH. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. QCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $35,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 82.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of QCR by 148.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

