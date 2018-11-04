Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sophiris Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sophiris Bio.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPHS shares. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Sophiris Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sophiris Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

In other Sophiris Bio news, insider Randall E. Woods bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.27% of Sophiris Bio worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPHS opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Sophiris Bio has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

