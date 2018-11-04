Zacks: Brokerages Expect Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (INNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innovate Biopharmaceuticals.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05.

INNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 71,891.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,804,000 after acquiring an additional 881,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 795.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 55,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $814,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $50.50.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

