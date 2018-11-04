Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.08). Navigator also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.32 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Navigator’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,311,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after buying an additional 142,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NVGS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 91,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Navigator has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.82 million, a PE ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.