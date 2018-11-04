Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IntriCon (IIN) to Hold

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

IIN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut IntriCon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Dougherty & Co cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on IntriCon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of IIN traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 265,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.46 million, a PE ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $76.80.

In related news, Director Philip Irving Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $494,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in IntriCon during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

