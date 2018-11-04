Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coeur Mining (CDE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,007. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Coeur Mining by 37.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Coeur Mining by 60.9% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Coeur Mining by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 316,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

