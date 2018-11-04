Zacks Investment Research Lowers IBERIABANK (IBKC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBKC. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $91.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IBERIABANK has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 297,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

