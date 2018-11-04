Zacks Investment Research Lowers Laredo Petroleum (LPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.93.

NYSE LPI traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 5,378,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,377. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 51.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $99,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $105,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

