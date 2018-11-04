Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) to “Buy”

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CQP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

CQP opened at $33.03 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $40.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $216,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

