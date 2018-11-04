Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (SAND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

SAND opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

