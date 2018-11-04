Zacks: ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) Given $2.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.77% of ReneSola worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,664. The company has a market cap of $62.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

